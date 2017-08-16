Milan kidnap case: Man arrested in West Midlands

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chloe Ayling: "I've been through a terrifying experience"

The brother of the alleged captor of British model Chloe Ayling has been arrested, police have said.

Michal Konrad Herba, 36, was arrested at an address in Tividale, West Midlands, on 16 August.

He is the brother of suspect Lukasz Pawel Herba, who is being held by Italian police after Ms Ayling was allegedly kidnapped in Milan.

Ms Ayling, 20, was allegedly held by a group called Black Death for five days.

Michal Herba was arrested in a joint operation by West Midlands Police and East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 17 August.

It is alleged that kidnappers attempted to sell Ms Ayling online for £230,000.

Ms Ayling, from Coulsdon, south London, arrived in Milan on 10 July for a photo shoot.

There, Italian police say she was attacked by two men, drugged with ketamine and abducted, apparently to be sold in an online auction.

She is believed to have been transported in a bag to an isolated village near Turin, Italy, but was released on July 17.

Ms Ayling's lawyer Francesco Pesce has said she was told she would be sold in the Middle East "for sex".

Italian police documents revealed that Lukasz Herba said he had got involved in order to raise money for cancer treatment.

A Polish national, who lives in Oldbury in the West Midlands, he told investigators he drove her to the British consulate in Milan and released her before the sale went ahead.