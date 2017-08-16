News Daily: Irish border plan and Trump on Charlottesville

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

The government has published its second position paper on Brexit negotiations - this time setting out its stall on how it proposes to manage the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will become a border between the UK and the EU after 2019.

The paper states that the government does not want to see any new physical infrastructure - such as customs posts - at the border.

It also rules out the idea of a customs border in the Irish Sea, saying it would be unviable.

The Irish government has broadly welcomed the document as bringing greater clarity, but one Labour MP has accused it of "vagueness" and being "light on detail" as to how the border would be maintained.

Analysis: Can tech give us frictionless borders?

By Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent

Even if there are no tariff barriers between the UK and the EU, companies will probably have to show where their goods have originated, otherwise this country could be used to get something like New Zealand lamb on to the continent without any limits.

But those checks do not have to take place at ports or border crossings - they can be conducted at factories before the goods depart, and much of the paperwork will in fact be digital, carried out online. That will all depend on improved IT systems.

Read Rory's full article

Trump blames both sides for Charlottesville violence

After a statement on Monday in which he strongly condemned racism, President Trump appeared to return to his initial reaction to the far-right rally in Virginia which left one dead. In a bad-tempered news conference from Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, he insisted that those defending the Confederate statue in Charlottesville had included "many fine people" and, when challenged, responded: "What about the alt-left?"

Time spent in frail old age 'doubles'

A report by researchers at Newcastle University has found the length of time people in England spend in need of daily care towards the end of their lives has doubled over the past 20 years. Men now spend 2.4 years on average needing regular help and women three years, according to the study, which also highlighted the need for a sharp increase in the number of care home places.

What the papers say

There's no one issue dominating today's papers - the Times focuses on the biggest rise in fares for five years for rail passengers, with some suffering a £2,500 increase in the cost of a season ticket since 2010. The Daily Mail leads again on plans to stop the chimes of Big Ben while repairs are carried out, reporting that MPs could try to reverse the decision.

Today's lookahead

Today The US, Canada and Mexico begin negotiations on reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement

09:30 The ONS publishes monthly unemployment figures for the UK, including average earnings and productivity, for the three months to June

On this day

1819 Troops charge a political meeting in Manchester, killing 11 and injuring 400 in what became known as the Peterloo Massacre

1977 Elvis Presley dies aged 42 of a heart attack

