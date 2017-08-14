News Daily: Trump comments defended and Burkina Faso attack

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

The White House has issued a statement clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump as he faces sustained criticism for not explicitly condemning the far-right organisers of Saturday's violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a woman was killed.

Several Republican senators have urged the president to "call evil by its name" and the US national security adviser, HR McMaster, went further by saying: "Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it meets the definition of terrorism."

In response, a White House spokesman insisted: "The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups."

Analysis: Why Trump's response is no surprise

By Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Clues for how the president would react to such a situation were scattered across his presidential campaign. In February 2016, Mr Trump initially declined to disavow support from the Klu Klux Klan and David Duke, the former Klan leader who became a Louisiana Republican politician.

'Seventeen dead' in capital of Burkina Faso

Seventeen people have been killed and eight wounded in a "terrorist attack" on people sitting outside a restaurant in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, according to the government. Security forces killed three attackers, but some people are still trapped in the building, Communication Minister Remis Dandjinou said.

Cancer charity founder paid herself £31,000

A national breast cancer charity is being investigated after its founder paid herself £31,000 in breach of charity law. Wendy Watson MBE, who launched the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline in 1996, resigned as a trustee after financial irregularities were uncovered by the Charity Commission. Her lawyers described the payments as "an error".

Man charged with dog-walker murder

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs earlier this month. Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head and his body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on 5 August.

What the papers say

The violence in Charlottesville is considered in the editorial columns in today's papers, with much of the focus on President Donald Trump's failure to single out for blame the white supremacists who rallied there. But the papers also have plenty to say on Brexit, with The Times leading on claims by "senior Whitehall officials" that Brexit decisions are being "rushed through", and the Express reporting on what it describes as a "plot" for another EU referendum.

