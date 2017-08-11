British snorkelling instructor, 19, dies in Zakynthos, Greece

Image copyright Getty Images

A 19-year-old British water sports instructor has died while snorkelling and underwater swimming in Greece.

Harry Byatt, who worked in Zakynthos, an island in the south-west of Greece, failed to resurface after diving into the sea, his employer said.

The former Eastbourne College pupil's body was discovered on the seabed at a depth of around 30 metres on 6 August.

Tributes have been paid online to the "beloved son, brother, and friend" on social media.

The Peligoni Club, where Mr Byatt worked as an instructor, raised the alarm five minutes after he began swimming underwater using a monofin and a mask, a spokesman for the resort said.

Mr Byatt was found unconscious and brought to the surface, and CPR was administered on a rescue boat, but doctors and medical professionals could not revive him once he was brought to the shore.

Son, brother, friend

Mr Byatt, who was a pupil at Eastbourne College in East Sussex before becoming an instructor, was described as a "beloved son, brother and friend" on his memorial Facebook page.

A statement from Eastbourne College said its community was "deeply saddened" by his death.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time," the statement read.

"The college and CCF (Combined Cadet Force) flags will fly at half-mast at the beginning of next term."

It went on: "His parents and sister have asked us to let the college community know and to advise that further details about arrangements will follow in due course."

The Peligoni Club said it was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

The spokesman said: "Three doctors, two guests from the UK and one local doctor, and an army medic from the UK did everything they could to revive him on site whilst awaiting the ambulance."