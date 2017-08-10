Stephen McGown assumed al-Qaeda release was 'joke'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stephen McGown said he thought his release was a "joke"

A man held hostage by al-Qaeda for nearly six years has said he thought it was a "joke" when he was freed.

Stephen McGown, 42, who has South African and UK nationality, was kidnapped from a hotel in Timbuktu, in Mali, along with two others in 2011.

He was released on 29 July following "efforts" from South Africa's government and other authorities.

Mr McGown told a press conference he had tried to keep up routines while in captivity to stay positive.

'Difficult to understand'

Speaking for the first time since his release, Mr McGown said he had been in a car with one of his captors when he was told he could leave.

He said he had assumed the man was "joking" and was still not convinced he was free after leaving the vehicle and getting into a second car that was waiting for him.

It was only later in the journey that it sunk in that he was free.

"It was quite a moment," he said.

"It's difficult to actually understand, comprehend, because there have been so many ups and downs over the last five-and-a-half years.

"You're not sure who you can and who you can't believe...

"You want to believe, but you're tired of really coming down with a bang after they tell you you should be going home soon."

Image copyright SITE Image caption Stephen McGown was kidnapped while touring Timbuktu

Mr McGown said he did not believe his captors knew his nationality when they caught him but had wanted him to be from the UK because British captives were more valuable to them.

He said he had converted to Islam while captive and that he focused on remaining positive in captivity because he did not want to come home "a mess".

"I suppose you try and find routines, you try and find things that sort of give you an escapism from the situation, like doing a bit of exercise," he said.

"I was trying to make conversation with the mujahideen [people who engage in Jihad] to get along with the mujahideen. I didn't want to come out an angry person."

Mr McGown also paid tribute to his mother, who died in May, saying she was "an amazing lady and I can imagine the difficulties she went through".

He added that he did not know why he had been released.

Authorities have previously said that Mr McGown was released following efforts by the South African and Swedish governments and the NGO Gift of the Givers.

The South African government previously said no ransom was paid for Mr McGown's release.