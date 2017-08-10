Slavery 'affecting every city' in UK

Image copyright Science Photo Library

Modern slavery and human trafficking in the UK is "far more prevalent than previously thought," the National Crime Agency has said.

The agency said there were more than 300 live policing operations currently, with cases affecting "every large town and city in the country".

The NCA said previous estimates there were 10,000-13,000 victims in the UK were the "tip of the iceberg".

"The more we look, the more we find," its vulnerabilities director said.

Will Kerr said he had been shocked with what he had seen during this year's intensive efforts to break up gangs, with almost every major operation triggering even more investigations.

He warned that trafficking into modern slavery was now so widespread that ordinary people would be unwittingly coming into contact with victims every day.

The NCA said the growth in modern slavery was being driven by international gangs increasingly recognising the amount of money they could make by controlling people within a huge range of economic sectors, rather than just dealing drugs.

It warned that the key sectors for slavery now included food processing, fishing, agriculture, construction, domestic and care workers and car washes.

Mr Kerr said: "We have been shocked by the scale of what we have seen...

"As you go about your normal daily life there is a growing and a good chance that you will come across a victim who has been exploited and that's why we are asking the public to recognise their concerns and report them."

"The NCA said that signs of abuse included anything that suggested someone was being controlled or coerced into work - such as the manner of their dress, visible signs of injuries, signs of stress and the manner in which they had come to work in a particular area."