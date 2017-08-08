Lunar eclipse seen across four continents

A stunning lunar eclipse unfolded across four continents on Monday night, making the moon appear red in some places.

Eclipses happen when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow.

This event was a partial eclipse which meant that only part of the moon passed through the earth's shadow.

The eclipse could be viewed Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia, although many countries could only see part of it.

A full eclipse will occur on the 21 August over North America - the first of its kind in nearly a century.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A blood moon over Bad Staffelstein, southern Germany,

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The eclipse was visible across much of Europe. This was Malaga in southern Spain.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The lunar eclipse competed for attention with a Ferris wheel in Szczecin, Poland

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Ankara, Turkey the moon mixed with smoke with spectacular effect