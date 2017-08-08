PKU funding battle: Family wins High Court challenge over drug

Image caption If the seven-year-old boy ate normally, protein would accumulate in his blood in dangerous concentrations

The family of a seven-year-old boy whose condition could cause brain damage have won a High Court challenge over an NHS decision not to fund a life-changing drug.

The child, "S", has a rare condition that means too much protein could cause permanent brain injury.

He also has autism, which affects his ability to comply with dietary restrictions.

A judge quashed the funding decision and remitted it for reconsideration.

The parents of the boy, who has phenylketonuria or PKU, want a drug called Kuvan, which would help him metabolise protein.

If the boy ate normally, protein would accumulate in his blood in dangerous concentrations.

But Mrs Justice Andrews said: "Whilst this judgment is bound to give rise to a degree of optimism, I must caution against raising hopes too high.

"The fact that this claim for judicial review has succeeded does not mean that there will necessarily be a favourable outcome to this IFR (individual funding request) application."

'Material error'

The family's counsel, Ian Wise QC, told the court that differing reasons had been given by NHS England for repeatedly refusing the funding for the drug.

He said this left S at risk of the consequences of poorly-controlled PKU.

In her ruling, the judge said if the term "clinical effectiveness" was properly interpreted, the evidence that the drug was clinically effective was "overwhelming".

"Given that the supposed absence of evidence of clinical effectiveness was the specific reason given... for turning down the application, that is such a material error that it suffices in and of itself to warrant quashing the decision and sending it back for reconsideration," she said.

The judge said the funding panel "could still lawfully decide to refuse funding".

"It is their decision, and their decision alone; and provided it is taken on the basis of the correct interpretation of the IFR policy, and a proper understanding of the case put before the panel and the supporting evidence, it will not be open to challenge," she said.