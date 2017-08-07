Judge approves suicidal girl care plan
- 7 August 2017
- From the section UK
A senior judge who said society should be "ashamed" for not protecting a suicidal girl has approved a care plan for her.
The teenager, known as X, will be moved to a special unit on Thursday after doctors managed to find her a place.