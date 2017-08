From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chloe Ayling: "I've been through a terrifying experience"

A British model who was allegedly kidnapped and held captive in Milan has been telling UK police about her "horrific ordeal", her agent has said.

Chloe Ayling, 20, travelled to the city for a photo shoot on 10 July.

She was kidnapped by a group calling itself Black Death and was released five days later, Phil Green, from Supermodel Agency, said in a statement.

Ms Ayling helped Italian police before flying back to the UK on 6 August.