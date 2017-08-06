Jeremy Clarkson in hospital with pneumonia

Image copyright EPA

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia after being admitted to hospital in Majorca.

The 57-year-old was on a family holiday on the Spanish island with his family when he was taken ill.

The former Top Gear host is on a break from filming his new Amazon Prime show and plans to return to work next week.

He tweeted friend Jemima Goldsmith he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital", and also posted a picture of himself on Instagram.

A spokesman for The Grand Tour confirmed the TV presenter was being treated for pneumonia.

Clarkson's Instagram picture showed tubes in his arm and his patient wrist band.

The caption read: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

Clarkson is the second Grand Tour host to be admitted to hospital this year.

Fellow Top Gear alumnus Richard Hammond, 47, was flown to hospital in Switzerland after crashing an electric super car in Switzerland in June.

The car, which was being filmed for the latest series of The Grand Tour, burst into flames after Hammond escaped the wreckage.

The presenter said he thought he was going to die during the incident, during which he became airborne and crashed after completing the Hemberg Hill Climb in Switzerland.

He described the experience as "like being in a tumble dryer full of bricks going down a hill".

Richard Hammond was driving an electric car when it crashed, went airborne and burst into flames in Switzerland

Clarkson was sacked from the BBC's Top Gear in 2015 after punching producer Oisin Tymon, as well as calling him "lazy" and "Irish" in an expletive-laden exchange.

Co-presenters Hammond and James May also left the show and followed Clarkson to Amazon Prime.

Clarkson apologised to Mr Tymon for the "unprovoked physical and verbal attack".