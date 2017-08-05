British model kidnapped in Milan 'to be sold in online auction'

Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption The woman was loaded into a bag and put into the boot of a car

A British model was threatened with being sold in an online auction after being drugged and kidnapped in Milan, say Italian police.

The woman, 20, had arrived in the city to take part in a photo shoot arranged through her agent, but was abducted and held captive for six days.

A 30-year-old Polish national, who lives in the UK, has been arrested on kidnapping charges, police say.

The Foreign Office says it is providing consular support to a British woman.

The model, who has not been named, arrived in Milan on 10 July.

Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption The woman went to an apartment in Milan under the belief she was to take part in a photo shoot

She arrived at an apartment the following day for the shoot, where she was attacked by two men, say police.

The woman was drugged, handcuffed and loaded into a bag and put into the boot of car which was driven to an isolated house in Borgial, northwest of Turin.

She was kept handcuffed to a wooden chest of drawers in the bedroom for six days until she was released and taken to the British consulate in Milan.

Investigators discovered that the kidnapper had organised several online auctions for the sale of abducted girls, which included a description and an opening price.

Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption The model was held captive in an isolated house in Borgial for six days

Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption The woman was handcuffed to a chest of drawers in a bedroom

Police say it is unclear whether he had really abducted the victims or invented them for the auction.

The kidnapper used an encrypted account to ask the model's agent for £230,000 ($300,000) to stop her from being sold in auction.

He claimed he was working on behalf of the "Black Death Group", an organisation which operates in the deep web for illegal traffics, say police.

The woman was released after being held for six days and investigations are being carried out by authorities in Italy, Poland and the UK.

The kidnapper was captured by police as he was accompanying the model to the British Consulate in Milan, according to the Telegraph.