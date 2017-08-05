Oxford University murder suspect arrested in US

Image copyright Chicago police Image caption Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren were arrested in Oakland, California

An Oxford University employee has been arrested alongside a US professor following a nationwide manhunt for murder suspects.

Somerville College senior treasury assistant Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, were arrested in Oakland, California.

A police spokesman said this was more than 2,000 miles from the crime scene.

The pair have been accused of fatally stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, in Mr Lathem's Chicago flat on 27 July.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that both suspects were now in police custody in Oakland.

Wyndham Lathem is a microbiology professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, who specialises in the bacteria that caused the bubonic plague.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Trenton Cornell-Duranleau was found dead on 27 July

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said Mr Warren was reported missing on 25 July having left the UK the day before.

Oxford University said it had been in contact with police in the UK about Mr Warren and was "ready to help the US investigating authorities in any way they need".

The statement added: "Andrew Warren's colleagues at Somerville College have now all been informed and are shocked to learn of the case."

