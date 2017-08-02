'Three Musketeers' guilty of planning UK terror plot

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman were convicted at the Old Bailey

Three men who dubbed themselves the Three Musketeers have been found guilty of plotting a terror attack on a police or military target in the UK.

Naweed Ali, 29, and Khobaib Hussain, 25, both of Sparkhill, Birmingham, and Mohibur Rahman, 33, of Stoke-on-Trent, were convicted at the Old Bailey.

They were arrested in August last year in an undercover police sting using a fake courier firm.

A fourth man, Tahir Aziz, 38, from Stoke-on-Trent, was also found guilty.

They will be sentenced on Thursday.

Police say the men, who had all denied preparing terrorist acts, had been inspired by so-called Islamic State, also known as Daesh.

The court heard how the members of the gang called themselves the Three Musketeers when exchanging encrypted messages on the Telegram app.

The men were caught after counter-terrorism officers set up a fake courier firm, called Hero Couriers, where Hussain and Ali were offered driving shifts.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz had denied preparing terrorist acts

Ali arrived for his first shift at the fake firm in August last year, leaving his Seat Leon car at the Birmingham depot, where MI5 officers searched the vehicle with a view to bugging it.

However, inside they found a JD Sports bag containing a partially-constructed pipe bomb and meat cleaver with the word "kafir" - meaning non-believer - scratched on it.

An imitation gun, cartridges, a 9mm bullet, latex gloves and industrial tape were also recovered.

The men claimed the incriminating evidence had been planted by an undercover officer, known as "Vincent", who posed as the boss of the fake courier firm.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohibur Rahman (left) and Khobaib Hussain were photographed as part of the operation

The trial was told when police searched Aziz's car they found a samurai-style sword by the driver's seat.

The jury heard how the defendants had been looking at violent material online, joined extremist social media groups and bought new mobile phones to help them further their plans.

Both Ali and Hussain have previously been jailed for terrorism offences.

They had tried to join an al-Qaeda training camp in Pakistan. However, when they arrived back in the UK they were immediately arrested and in 2012 both pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

Responding to the verdicts, Chief Superintendent Matt Ward, head of the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "Back in 2010 and 2011, they were inspired by al Qaeda.

"Since they've come out of prison, they've been inspired by the Daesh ideology.

"They shared lots of material regarding that ideology, lots of very violent material, they were trying to encourage others to join them on that journey."

He said they were "dangerous individuals who needed to be stopped".