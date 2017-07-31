Grenfell fire: 12-year-old victim named

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Jessica Urbano Ramirez was described as 'loving, kind-hearted and caring'.

The family of a 12-year-old girl identified as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have spoken of their anger at the loss of their "little angel".

Jessica Urbano Ramirez has now been formally identified as one of the 80 people killed in the blaze on 14 June.

In a statement, the family said they were "totally crushed" by the news.

Nura Jemal, 35, was also named by the police, bringing the total number of formal identifications to 45.

Baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital on 14 June, has also been recorded by police as a victim of the fire.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Jessica's family said it had been "probably the hardest news any parents will ever have had to bear" learning of her death.

But as well as paying tribute to the "loving, kind-hearted and caring" schoolgirl, the family called for justice for all of the victims.

"Nothing will ever bring our little girl back, and we are angry that this should ever have happened to our little angel," they said. "We will not rest until we get justice for her and for the many other lives lost as a result of this crime.

"We will only feel justice has been served when the highest possible charges are applied to culpable individuals. We entrust this task to the authorities in the hope that we will not be let down."

'Your joy was contagious'

Nura's family described the wife and mother as "vibrant, full of life and positive-minded", as well as devoted to her faith in Islam.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Nura Jemal has been formally identified as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

"You were grateful and appreciated even the smallest things in life," they added. "And your joy was contagious. Being around you could lighten up anyone's day in a matter of seconds.

"You were so passionate when you talked about heaven. Even your last words were about asking for forgiveness. You seemed to know that heaven was waiting for you and your family."

Inquests

Earlier on Monday, the inquests of three victims were opened at Westminster Coroner's Court. Forty-one inquests have now been started.

Eslah Elgwahry, 64, was found on the 23rd floor of the tower block and is believed to have lived on the 19th floor.

Joseph Daniels, 69, was found on the 16th floor of the building.

A third victim, a 35-year-old woman whose family asked for her not to be named, was discovered on the 23rd floor of the 24-storey building.

The preliminary cause of death for all three victims was recorded as "consistent with the effects of fire".

All of the inquests have been adjourned while the public inquiry and criminal investigations are carried out.