Grenfell Tower: Man denies fraud charge over 'lost family'

A man accused of claiming almost £10,000 after allegedly pretending his family died in the Grenfell Tower fire has denied two counts of fraud.

Anh Nhu Nguyen, 52, of Beckenham, south-east London, is accused of defrauding charities and Kensington and Chelsea Council by posing as a victim of the fire for nearly two weeks.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and his trial is due to take place in December.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard last month that Mr Nguyen claimed he lived in the North Kensington block, and that his wife and son had died in the blaze.

The court also heard he was given a hotel room, clothing, food, electrical items and cash after he went to the Westway Sports Centre, where he allegedly claimed to have lost all his possessions,

The centre had been set up as one of the focal points for the local relief effort.

The tower block fire on 14 June killed at least 80 people and made hundreds homeless.