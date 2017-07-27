Grenfell Tower: Corporate manslaughter considered by police

Image copyright PA

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire say they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that corporate manslaughter offences may have been committed.

The council and tenant management organisation which ran the London tower block have both been told there are grounds to suspect they may have committed the offence.

It emerged in a letter from the Met Police to residents of the block.

At least 80 people died in the fire in North Kensington on 14 June.

The relevant section of the letter says Met Police officers have "seized a huge amount of material and taken a large number of witness statements".

"After an initial assessment of that information, the officer leading the investigation has today notified the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenancy Management Organisation that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter under the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007," it added.

Evidence gathering

The Met Police also released a statement on Thursday, stating that its investigation into the cause and spread of the fire was a "complex and far reaching investigation that by its very nature will take a considerable time to complete".

"The Met has made a commitment to the families who lost loved ones in the fire and survivors that they will be kept updated, as far as we possibly can, as the investigation continues."

BBC home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds says Met Police have briefed a number of times that corporate manslaughter is a possible offence being considered as part of their investigation, along with breaches of health and safety laws.

In the case of corporate manslaughter, this is an offence which can only be committed by a corporation - not an individual, therefore no-one can be arrested in this instance.

The effect of what the police have said is to put both organisations on notice that their senior executives are likely to be questioned under caution in relation to the fire. This means that evidence can be used against both bodies in a court, our correspondent added.

The news comes after site manager at the tower block, Michael Lockwood, told a public meeting on Wednesday that the building would be covered in August.

He said that he expected the demolition of the tower block would begin "towards the end of 2018".

Some possessions could be retrieved from 33 of the block's flats, he added.

And a Newsnight investigation has shown that an official test of the types of materials used at Grenfell Tower suggest that designs such as that used in the tower's cladding are fundamentally flawed.