Thousands of elderly people in free care pay top up fees

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Families are finding themselves in "horrible situations" says Age UK

Top up fees are being paid by one in four elderly care home residents who are entitled to free care, according to a new report by Age UK.

The charity called the fees a "stealth tax" on the elderly and their families.

The fees, which range from £25 to £100 per week, are paid by more than 48,000 older people - or 24% of council funded care home residents in the UK.

The Department of Health said top up fees allow people to choose a "more expensive service".

The Age UK report said that top up fees could offer flexibility in a system that was working well, but that for a "care system that is woefully underfunded... top ups are at risk of being unfairly exploited, with families the biggest losers".

'Horrible situations'

Caroline Abrahams, the charity's director, said families are finding themselves in "horrible situations" - such as knowing that unless they pay up, their relatives will have to live in care homes that are far away.

She added: "We have heard of families under pressure not to dispute an unfair request for a 'top up', when their loved one is in hospital and ready to leave, because otherwise it would take even longer for them to be discharged."

The charity urged families to read up on their legal rights and challenge unfair demands from councils.

Legally, local authorities must ensure that people have a genuine choice of accommodation by making at least one option available and affordable within the person's budget.

'Wretchedly mean'

But the report said that elderly people who require residential care "should be able to qualify for council funded care on the basis of their needs".

It said: "With the means-test so wretchedly 'mean', significant numbers of older people fall foul of it, disqualifying them from financial help until they have run down their assets to £23,250".

It described the system as "riddled with hidden unfairness", leaving some to pay more than others for "decent care".

Labour's shadow social care minister, Barbara Keeley, said cuts to local authorities budgets have left "little more than a threadbare safety net".

She added: "This report makes clear it is families who have been left to plug the gaps."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said the government has dedicated an extra £2bn of funding over the next three years and committed to a consultation on social care.

In May, the Prime Minister promised there would be a consultation on social care funding caps after the election.