UK government relaxes travel advice for Tunisia

The government has revised its travel advice for Tunisia where 31 Britons died in a terror attack at a resort in Sousse in 2015.

For two years, travellers were told to stay away from the country for all but essential travel.

The Foreign Office has now lifted the advice for the capital Tunis and major tourist resorts.

Britons are still being warned to avoid parts of the south and interior, and the Algerian and Libyan borders.