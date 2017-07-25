Jobseekers being targeted by scammers, minister warns

Image copyright Getty Images

Jobseekers are being conned out of hundreds of pounds by scammers taking money for fake security checks and training, the government has warned.

Ministers say up to 10% of jobseekers have fallen victim to a scam, losing up to £500 for non-existent checks or being tricked into calling premium rate phone lines for interviews.

Employment minister Damian Hinds said people should be cautious.

Jobseekers should check the Saferjobs website for tips, he added.

"Jobseekers, typically ordinary people on low income, are being targeted by fraudsters," he said.

"Many of the people affected are just looking to provide for their families, and instead face financial hardship at no fault of their own."

Money laundering

Keith Rosser, chairman of Saferjobs, a joint industry and law enforcement organisation which aims to tackle recruitment fraud, said: "Recruitment fraud is varied and affects people in different ways.

"It can be a fake job offer advising that the individual needs to pay for security checks, online training, visas or insurance, or a work-from-home scam conning people into money laundering.

"Unfortunately, job scams are on the rise and in the last two years we have witnessed a 300% rise in recruitment related fraud and misconduct."

The organisation's tips for jobseekers include: