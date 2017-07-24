Asda Little Angels nappy withdrawn after baby 'left blistered'

Image copyright Jordan Bartliff - Facebook Image caption Supermarket recalls newborn nappies range to investigate 'burns'

Asda has withdrawn an own-brand type of newborn nappy after a family complained their baby had suffered a "chemical reaction" to the product.

Jordan Bartliff, from South Yorkshire, put images showing his premature son's red and blistered skin on Facebook.

The father is warning other parents he fears there is a "bad batch" of the Little Angels newborn nappies.

Asda said "our hearts go out to the Bartliff family", adding it had withdrawn the product for tests.

Image copyright Jordan Bartliff - Facebook Image caption Facebook post from the father of the three-week old baby

In his first post Mr Bartliff said his child, who he does not name, had been wearing Little Angels newborn nappies for three-weeks "with no problems whatsoever" and that "he's not allergic to them".

But he said that following what appeared to be a "chemical reaction" his son, born five weeks premature, had needed hospital treatment on Saturday morning and was moved on to a ventilator after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"I wouldn't want it happening to any other little soul, so please be vigilant and careful with these nappies as it obviously is a bad batch," he added.

And in a later post he said Asda had "recalled" the nappies and that his son was in the process of being transferred to another hospital in Sheffield.

Image copyright Jordan Bartliff - Facebook Image caption Facebook update about three-week old baby posted on Monday evening

Asda said the supermarket chain had started investigating and had made a "nationwide call to remove the product on Monday afternoon".

Lizzy Massey, the chain's vice president of own brand, said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch.

"We take our responsibility to parents seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."