News Daily: Petrol and diesel vehicle ban, and Charlie Gard decision

Image copyright PA

New petrol and diesel vehicles to be banned

The government is set to announce that new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned from the UK's roads from 2040. The move comes after the High Court agreed with campaigners that previous plans were insufficient to meet air pollution limits set by the European Union.

Ministers will also reveal details of a £255m fund to help councils tackle pollution from diesel vehicles. Air pollution is thought to be linked to about 40,000 premature deaths a year in the UK.

Charlie Gard: Decision due on where baby's life will end

A High Court judge will decide later whether Charlie Gard's life can end at home. Great Ormond Street Hospital says it is not practical to provide the necessary level of life-support treatment to Charlie at his home in Bedfont, west London, arguing a ventilator would not fit through the front door. But the 11-month-old's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, say he should spend his final days there and to deny the family this option is "upsetting". The court hearing is due to resume at 14:00 BST.

US House backs Russia sanctions

The US has moved a step closer to imposing fresh sanctions on Russia, after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed a bill proposing this action. Under the plan, senior officials would be targeted in retaliation for alleged Russian interference in last year's US presidential election. But President Donald Trump objects to the legislation, which still has to get through the Senate. It's unclear whether he would veto sanctions.

Suspected acid attack in London

Two men have been taken to hospital in east London after they were targeted in a suspected acid attack. Liquid was thrown in their faces in Roman Road, in Bethnal Green on Tuesday night. The condition of the men, believed to be in their late teens, is not yet known.

Analysis: Will Syria's war criminals be let off the hook?

By Imogen Foulkes, in Geneva

The idea that achieving peace, or at least an absence of war, should take priority over justice is often advanced during tricky diplomatic negotiations. Some also suggest that war crimes tribunals can sow the seeds of future discord, particularly if victims are from one ethnic group and perpetrators from another.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The impending announcement that new petrol and diesel vehicles are to be banned in the UK from 2040 leads several of the newspapers. The Daily Mail calls the decision "war on diesels", while the Times proclaims "End of the diesel and petrol car". Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Metro focus on Charlie Gard's parents' plea to allow their son to die at home.

Daily digest

Brexit push Ministers make trade case on three continents

Investment call Northern English cities urge government to provide more money

Unqualified teachers How many are there working in England's schools?

Pound coin New version now outnumbers the old, says Treasury

I live with the guilt of a man's death

The vital importance of earthworms

Image copyright AFP

Why freed Boko Haram 'wives' go back

Today's lookahead

09:30 The first official estimate of UK economic growth for the second quarter of this year is published.

13:45 The funeral for eight-year-old Saffie Roussos - the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack - takes place at Manchester Cathedral.

On this day

1952 Eva Duarte de Peron, wife of the president of the Argentine Republic, dies from cancer, aged 33.

