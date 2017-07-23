Man charged with kidnap, rape and murder of teenager

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the body of the 19-year-old at this property in Kingston Upon Thames

A man has been charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The Metropolitan Police said the 33-year-old had also been charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a woman in her 20s.

Another man, 28, has been charged with the kidnap of both women.

The teenager's body was found at an address in Coombe Lane West, in Kingston Upon Thames, on Wednesday night, three hours after she had been reported missing, police said.

The second woman had earlier been treated for stab or slash wounds at a south London hospital.

Police had visited the women's addresses in Sutton and Merton following a concerned call about their safety at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

The teenager's name has not yet been released, but her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was a neck wound.

The two men, who have not been named by police, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.