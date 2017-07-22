Prince George's birthday: Four years in the spotlight

  • 22 July 2017
  • From the section UK

From newborn baby to his first day at nursery, the pictures that show how Prince George has grown up.

  • George with his parents outside hospital Getty Images

    23 July 2013: George makes his first public appearance outside St Mary's Hospital in London. At just one day old, his name had yet to be announced.

  • Prince George in a christening robe PA

    23 October 2013: Prince George is held by his father on his christening day, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London

  • Kate holding George as they exit an aeroplane PA

    7 April 2014: The prince, now one, arrives in Wellington, New Zealand, for his first official overseas trip. The family spent three weeks touring Australia and New Zealand.

  • George playing with toys Getty Images

    9 April 2014: Later during the visit to New Zealand, George played at a local children's group in Wellington.

  • Prince George Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

    Taken in November 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released several official photographs of Prince George ahead of Christmas. Here, he is sitting on the steps of a courtyard at Kensington Palace.

  • George and William PA

    On 2 May 2015, George's sister Princess Charlotte was born. The same day, he arrived at St Mary's Hospital to meet his younger sister.

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge

    A month later, on 6 June 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge took a photo of George and Charlotte together at the family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

  • George, Prince William, Kate, the Queen and Prince Harry watch from the balcony Reuters

    13 June 2015: Prince George watches a fly-past by the Royal Air Force from the Buckingham Palace balcony, to mark the Queen's official birthday.

  • George on a skiing trip with his parents and sister in the French Alps. Getty Images

    3 March 2016: George on a skiing trip with his parents and sister in the French Alps.

  • Barack Obama shakes hands with Prince George The White House

    22 April 2016: The prince shakes hands with former US President, Barack Obama, who visited Kensington Palace last year.

  • George on his first day at nursery Duchess of Cambridge

    6 June 2016: In this photo taken by his mother, Prince George attends his first day of nursery at the Westacre Montessori in Norfolk.

  • Prince George and dog Lupo PA

    22 July 2016: On his third birthday, Prince George is shown feeding the family pet dog, Lupo.

  • Prince George playing with bubbles PA

    29 September 2016: Prince George playing with bubbles at a party for military families in Canada.

  • George leaving church on Christmas day PA

    25 December 2016: George is given a candy cane after leaving the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church, Englefield, near his maternal grandparents' home at Bucklebury, Berkshire.

  • George sitting in a helicopter EPA

    The day before his birthday, on 21 July 2017, Prince George sat in a helicopter while on a trip to Hamburg, Germany, with his sister and parents.

  • Prince George's birthday portrait Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    This official portrait of Prince George was released to mark his fourth birthday on 22 July 2017, taken at Kensington Palace.

More on this story