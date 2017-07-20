Violent crime up 18% in England and Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

Violent crime has risen by 18% across England and Wales in the last year, according to new statistics.

The Crime Survey of England and Wales also highlighted a rise of 16% for robbery and 14% for sex offences.

The survey asks people about crime they have experienced and includes offences not reported to police.

The results said the total number of crimes reported to and recorded by the police had gone up by 10% between April 2016 and March 2017.