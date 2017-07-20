News Daily: Dementia prevention and Brexit update

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

What lifestyle changes can cut dementia risk?

It's estimated that 47 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with that number expected to reach 131 million by 2050. So health officials, worried about the impact on society and families, are trying to find out how many cases are preventable. An international study published in the Lancet journal puts the proportion at just over a third.

The study sets out nine key risk factors, including lack of education, depression, hearing loss, loneliness, smoking and physical inactivity. It also examines the benefits of building a "cognitive reserve", strengthening the brain's networks so it can continue to function in later life despite damage.

"Acting now will vastly improve life for people with dementia and their families," says the report's lead author, Prof Gill Livingston, from University College London, "and, in doing so, will transform the future of society."

Grenfell fire: Council leader heckled

The leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council was booed and faced shouts of "resign" and "shame on you", at a meeting attended by 70 of the 255 people said to have survived the Grenfell Tower fire. Elizabeth Campbell, taking over the role after the resignation of Nicholas Paget-Brown last month, said she was "deeply sorry" for the "grief and trauma" suffered. The council meeting ended early after a female former resident of Grenfell Tower fell to the ground and had to be helped by medics. The council has been accused of being slow to react following the fire, but Ms Campbell promised to acquire 68 new homes for survivors over the next two weeks.

Brexit progress report

Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will give an update later on how talks in Brussels are going. Officials have been discussing citizens' rights, the Irish border and how much the UK will have to pay to leave the EU. "The Brexit negotiations appear to have been surprisingly leak-proof considering the sheer scale of the operation," says the BBC's Europe correspondent Kevin Connolly.

Large rise in reported sexual offences on trains

The BBC has obtained police figures showing that the number of reported sexual offences on trains has more than doubled in five years. The number in England, Scotland and Wales in 2016-17 was 1,448, up from 650 in 2012-13. Det Ch Insp Darren Malpas from the British Transport Police said more victims now had the "confidence" to report incidents and that tackling sexual offences was a "priority".

Analysis: Should there be comprehensive universities?

By Sean Coughlan, education correspondent

The concept of a non-selective university might seem strange. It seems to go against the grain of the idea that university is the summit of a journey after getting over a series of tough exams. But one vice-chancellor says the higher education system needs to borrow from the comprehensive principle if it is going to make a difference to social equality and address the needs of an economy demanding more highly skilled staff.

Read the full article

