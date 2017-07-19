William and Kate hold talks with Angela Merkel in Berlin

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The royal couple met Angela Merkel for lunch at the chancellery in Berlin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have held discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they continue their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

The royal couple met Mrs Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin on the first day of a three-day visit to the country.

During a private lunch they were expected to discuss European politics, global issues and volunteer work.

The duke and duchess then visited the Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Holocaust Memorial.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The duke and duchess visited Berlin's famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate

The royal couple, accompanied on the tour by Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two, arrived in the country after spending two days in Poland, where they met its first democratically-elected president, Lech Walesa, and visited a former concentration camp.

On Thursday the royals will move on to the German city of Heidelberg, which is twinned with Cambridge.

A boat race is planned which will see William and Catherine cox opposing rowing teams in the race, with crews from Cambridge and Heidelberg.