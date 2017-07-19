Grenfell Tower: Consultation on inquiry extended

Image copyright Getty Images

Grenfell Tower survivors have been given an extra week to say what the public inquiry should focus on.

The consultation period was extended by two weeks in July after seven days was deemed not long enough, but it will now be further extended to 4 August.

At least 80 people are believed to be dead after the blaze on 14 June.

A spokesman said the inquiry chair "took this decision in response to feedback from local residents and survivors of the fire".

The inquiry, ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May on 15 June, will look into what happened at the west London tower fire and make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.

Retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, who is leading the probe, announced the extension at a meeting with residents and interested parties on Wednesday.

He has also written to groups representing those affected by the fire.

Sir Martin said he would make his recommendations to Mrs May shortly after the deadline.