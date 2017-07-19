Actor Paul Nicholls rescued from Thailand waterfall

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul Nicholls will be flown back to the UK next week after breaking his legs in Koh Samui, Thailand

British actor Paul Nicholls has been rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a waterfall in Thailand for three days, his agent has said.

The ex-EastEnders and current Ackley Bridge star had motorcycled to the site in Koh Samui before falling, breaking both legs and shattering a knee.

He was unable to use his phone after it broke, but local villagers alerted police to his abandoned motorbike.

The 38-year-old Bolton-born actor's agent said he was "recovering well".

Nicholls, who played EastEnders character Joe Wicks in the 1990s, was on holiday in Thailand after finishing filming for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

After being alerted, police searched records to find out who rented the bike and found it was rented to a British tourist called Paul Greenhalgh - Nicholls' real name.

Volunteer rescuers, police, and medics went to search for the actor, and found him several hours after setting off.

Image caption Mr Nicholls came to prominence in long-running BBC soap EastEnders

Nicholls' first TV appearance was aged 10 in Granada Television show Children's Ward.

His EastEnders character Joe Wicks lived with schizophrenia, and the popular soap was praised for its portrayal of mental health on-screen.

Since EastEnders, Nicholls has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Law and Order UK, Casualty, and Grantchester.

His most recent TV appearance is in Channel 4's Ackley Bridge, where he plays a teacher in a school that merges segregated Asian and British communities.

He will be flown back to the UK next week.