Your pictures: Lightning strikes UK amid thunderstorms

  • 19 July 2017
Overnight thunderstorms have affected areas of England and Wales with heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

  • Jonathan Bishop photo of storm in Swansea Jonathan Bishop

    Thunderstorms have swept across England and Wales, including hailstorms and flooding overnight. Jonathan Bishop captured this photo over Swansea in South Wales.

  • BBC Weather graphic illustrating lightning strikes overnight, 18/19 July 2017 @BBCweather

    BBC Weather tweeted this image illustrating all lightning strikes in the UK recorded between 8pm on 18 July and 8am on 19 July.

  • Rich H's image of storm in Canary Wharf Rich H

    More than 150,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in 12 hours. Rich H snapped this photo of the storm over Canary Wharf.

  • Michael Lewis storm in Canvey Island Michael Lewis

    Lightning strikes in Canvey Island, Essex, in this photo taken by Michael Lewis. Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of England and Wales.

  • Image taken by Jon Rose in Brighton Jon Rose

    Filmmaker Jon Rose documented the storm over Brighton Marina. Ahead of the storm, the Met Office said they picked up on swarms of flying ants in Wales, the Midlands and the West Country which dispersed in the weather conditions.

  • Image of storm taken from The View from The Shard The View from The Shard

    More lightning and heavy downpours are expected in some parts of the UK today. This is the view of last night's storm taken from London's tallest building, The Shard.

  • Image of lightning over Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth by Freddie Ryan Freddie Ryan

    Freddie Ryan captured this photo of lightning over another landmark - the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

