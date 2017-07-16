Charles and Camilla photo marks duchess's 70th birthday

Image copyright PA Image caption Camilla wore a navy dress coat by designer Fiona Clare

An official portrait of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall has been unveiled, ahead of Camilla's 70th birthday on Monday.

The photograph, taken in May, shows Charles and Camilla in the morning room of their London home, Clarence House.

Photographer Mario Testino described the duchess as a "beautiful person".

The duchess celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a private party at the couple's family home, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire.

Testino, known for his glamorous shots of the rich and famous, first captured Charles and Camilla in 2006 for their first wedding anniversary, on an assignment for Vogue.

Image copyright Mario Testino Image caption Testino has photographed members of the royal family on several occasions

The Peruvian photographer said that when he first met Camilla, more than a decade ago, he "discovered a kind and beautiful person with a wonderful sense of humour".

He added: "I'm honoured to document their royal highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on this very important date."

Testino is something of a family favourite. He took Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's official engagement photos in 2010, and has also taken official photographs of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A series of relaxed portraits of the late Diana, Princess of Wales - taken just months before she died in 1997 - became some of his best-known portraits.