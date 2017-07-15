Man stabbed to death in moped attack

Image copyright Google Image caption King William Walk is in the heart of Greenwich, leading from Greenwich Park

A man has been stabbed to death by two men on a moped in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 31-year-old man was killed during a clash in which shots were also fired in King William Walk, Greenwich in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was first approached by the pair at 00:15 BST. His next of kin have been informed.

The attackers fled the scene on a moped. No arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown.

Officers and paramedics found the man with stab injuries, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.