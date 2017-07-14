Grenfell Tower: Five-year-old Isaac Paulos's funeral held

Image copyright Facebook

A funeral has been held for five-year old Isaac Paulos, one of the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Family and friends were joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in paying their respects to the "special little boy" at St Phillip's Church, in Battersea.

Isaac was one of at least 80 people who were killed in the North Kensington fire last month.

He reportedly got separated from his family in the fire and was found on the 13th floor.

It is thought 255 people survived the fire on 14 June, which engulfed the 67m (220ft) high tower block.

Isaac lived in Grenfell Tower on the 18th floor with parents Genet Shawo and Paulos Petakle, and three-year-old brother, Lukas.

An obituary, read out at the funeral by family friend Abenet Amenshoa, described him as a "smart and generous little boy" who loved swimming, football and playing games with his friends.

A letter from Mr Amenshoa's daughter, aged 5, said: "Isaac can still play in heaven with the other children. He is also with the angels."

Isaac was a pupil at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and has been described by his mother as a "beautiful boy".

A tribute from his uncle, Alem Tekle, read: "I have you in my heart. Today and every day."

Image caption As prayers were said and candles were lit, pictures of Isaac were shown on a screen at the front of the church in Battersea

Later on Friday, the funeral of one of the oldest victims, 82-year-old Ali Jafari will take place.

Members of the community surrounding Grenfell Tower are expected to take part in a silent march to remember those who lost their lives and others who are still missing.

Speaking to LBC Radio on Friday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, said officers were "sifting every bit of material they can find" to see if there were any more victims' remains in the tower.

"If it takes a year to do the job, it takes a year," she added.

Meanwhile, the BBC has learned that high ladders, which could have potentially "prevented the spread" of tower block fire were sent automatically to the building in the past.

On 14 June, London Fire Brigade took 24 minutes to send a 30m (100ft) ladder. The brigade said its policy has changed since the Grenfell Tower blaze.

'Miss you forever'

Another one of the young victims of the fire has been formally identified by the Met Police as 13-year-old Yahya Hashim, who is believed to have died with his parents Nura Jamal and Hashim Kidir.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Yahya Hashim lived on the 22nd floor of Grenfell Tower

Speaking on behalf of his family, his aunt said he was "my most kind, handsome, pure hearted, sweet nephew".

"I have no choice but to accept the fact that you are in a better place now," she said.

"I love you to the end and will miss you for ever."