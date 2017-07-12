News Daily: Trump Jr's meeting and Spanish royals' visit

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Trump 'not told about son's meeting'

Donald Trump's son has said he did not tell his father about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer who had said she could help his election campaign. Donald Trump Jr has released emails showing that he welcomed an offer to meet Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was allegedly linked to the Kremlin and had material damaging to Hillary Clinton, in June last year.

But he told Fox News the meeting was "just a nothing", lasting 20 minutes and providing nothing of use.

US officials are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the US election. The US president has defended his son on Twitter, calling him a "great person who loves our country".

The BBC's Anthony Zurcher looks at why Donald Trump Jr published the emails and how damaging they are.

Lloyds scraps unplanned overdraft charges

The 20 million customers of Lloyds Banking Group - which includes Bank of Scotland and Halifax - will no longer have to pay fees for unplanned overdrafts. Previously they faced interest payments at an annual rate of 19.89%, a daily charge of up to £10, a monthly charge of £6, and up to £30 a day for returned (unpaid) items. Lloyds' changes, which take effect in November, follow criticism by consumer groups and the Competition and Markets Authority.

Fire at hospital building

A large fire has severely damaged a building at a hospital in Surrey. No-one was reported injured at Weybridge Community Hospital, but some nearby homes were evacuated.

State visit for Spanish king and queen

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain begin a two-day state visit to the UK later. It's less than a year since King Felipe told the United Nations that it was time "to end the colonial anachronism of Gibraltar". BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said the trip was aimed at emphasising the two countries' cultural and commercial ties. It's also expected to be the last state visit in which the Duke of Edinburgh will take part before he retires from public duties later this year.

Analysis: Spanish royals' UK visit

By James Badcock, in Madrid

Brexit and the centuries-old dispute over Gibraltar might suggest that UK-Spanish relations are between a Rock and a hard place. But the state visit could send a sunburst through those clouds. Both royal lines are descended from Queen Victoria - something to celebrate, in tough times for both countries.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The newspapers chew over the revelations involving Donald Trump Jr, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that he's been accused of "treason" after an email exchange he released showed he was willing to accept a purported offer of Russian state assistance to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The Financial Times says there's been a "significant escalation" in the controversy over whether President Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow to undermine Hillary Clinton.

Today's lookahead

10:00 Manchester City Council meets to decide whether to grant singer Ariana Grande honorary citizenship, following her fundraising concert for the victims of the 22 May terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert.

15:00 The US Senate Judiciary Committee holds an open hearing for Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next FBI director.

On this day

1990 The populist politician and president of the Russian parliament, Boris Yeltsin, resigns from the Soviet Communist Party.

