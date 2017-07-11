TV presenter criticised for washing machine comment

Image copyright PA

When it comes to the laundry, it's all about location, location, location according to TV host Kirstie Allsopp. The presenter of property programmes has provoked a debate after posting on Twitter that it is disgusting to keep washing machines in the kitchen.

The remark, in response to a journalist's comments about Americans finding the British way of placing washing machines in kitchens confusing, provoked a (mostly)humorous backlash on social media.

Image copyright @KirstieMAllsopp/Twitter

First world problems

Moments after the post one Twitter user asked where exactly in the home the washing machine should be located if a homeowner did not have a utility room to which Ms Allsopp replied: "Bathroom, hall cupboard, airing cupboard, google tiny laundry rooms."

"Really? We live in a moderately-sized, four-bed semi and couldn't fit a washing machine anywhere other than the kitchen!" remarked another Twitter user, while another commented: "What is disgusting is disrespecting those who have nowhere else to put one. "

Another Tweeter referred to the issue as "first world problems."

You may also like:

Image copyright @laurafwright/Twitter

Realising the washing machine comment had provoked such a debate, Ms Allsopp attempted to quell the barrage of negative comments directed at her.

Image copyright @KirstieMAllsopp/Twitter

But the mocking continued, provoking some post-watershed language from the TV presenter, aimed at those who had still failed to grasp she was joking when she said it was her "life's work" to get washing machines out of the kitchen.

Most got the message as the responses took a humorous turn.

Image copyright @lilybell61/Twitter

Washing machines in many parts of the US and Europe are placed in the bathroom or separate utility rooms, but in most UK homes they are usually found in the kitchen, in part because in the UK there are no electrical sockets in the bathroom and most UK bathrooms could not fit a washing machine.

Or maybe there were alternatives, suggested Nick.

Image copyright @nickdthomas/Twitter

By Rozina Sini, BBC's UGC and Social News Team