Terror advice video for holidaymakers shows hotel attack
A video advising UK holidaymakers what to do in the event of a terror attack abroad has been released by police.
The four-minute film depicts a firearms attack unfolding at a hotel and uses the "run, hide, tell" safety message.
Thirty British tourists were among 38 people killed when a gunman attacked a Tunisian beach resort in June 2015.
Counter terrorism police said there is no specific intelligence Britons will be targeted this summer and the film is part of a general awareness campaign.
But Det Ch Supt Scott Wilson told the BBC it was "only right" to offer advice following the terror attacks in London and in Sousse, Tunisia.
"These people are not there to steal a mobile phone or steal your watch, they are there to kill you, you have to get yourself out of that danger zone," Mr Wilson told the BBC.
"It's very unlikely [that you will be caught up in a terror attack].
"It's very much like the safety briefing you get on an aeroplane before it takes off - it's very unlikely that plane is going to crash, but it's very important you are given that knowledge of what you should and what you shouldn't do."
The video has been produced with the Foreign Office and travel association Abta.
Mr Wilson said 23,000 representatives from major UK holiday companies at resorts all over the world had been trained in what to do in the event of a terror attack as well as how to spot suspicious items and activity.
Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said: "While there is no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer, it sets out some simple steps we can all take to minimise the impact of an attack if one does take place."
The run, hide, tell message was first introduced by police in December 2015.
Run
- If there is a safe route run
- Insist others go with you, but do not let their indecision slow you down
- Leave belongings behind
Hide
- If you cannot run, hide
- Be aware of your exits
- Find cover from gunfire
- Try not to get trapped
Tell
- Call the police when it is safe (112 for the EU)