News Daily: Cash payments, and Konta's Wimbledon test

Cash-in-hand payments to builders, decorators, gardeners and other workers come to as much as £6bn a year in the UK and must stop, a government-commissioned report says. Instead, such work should be paid for using credit cards and other traceable forms, so that the country doesn't lose out on taxes, author Matthew Taylor told the BBC.

The Independent Review of Employment Practices in the Modern Economy, which will be published in full at 11:00 BST, also recommends that employees shouldn't be stuck on the minimum wage and that workers in the "gig economy" deserve more protection.

The government is promising to "ensure" employment rights are upheld, but Labour says the report by Mr Taylor - chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts and a former Tony Blair adviser - doesn't go far enough.

'IS 2.0' warning after Mosul victory

The senior US commander in Iraq has declared a "historic" victory against so-called Islamic State in the city of Mosul. But the country's government needs to do more to "reach out and reconcile" Sunni Muslims, says Lt Gen Stephen Townsend, who tells the BBC there are still IS fighters in Iraq. "If we're to keep... ISIS 2.0 from emerging, the Iraqi government is going to have to do something pretty significantly different," he says.

Gonorrhoea vaccine brings hope

It's feared the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea is becoming untreatable as antibiotics fail. So there's great interest in research from New Zealand, in which a vaccine has been shown to protect against it for the first time. About 78 million people pick up gonorrhoea, which can cause infertility, each year and the body does not build up resistance, no matter how many times it is infected.

Konta faces Wimbledon test

It's 40 years since a British woman - Virginia Wade - last won Wimbledon. But Eastbourne's Johanna Konta, who faces Simona Halep in the quarter-final later, says she's not feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to emulate her. "I haven't really looked that far forward," said the sixth seed. "I'm unable to because I am playing an incredibly tough opponent, who is playing very well right now." The match starts at 12:00 BST.

Analysis: Trump and Russia

By Anthony Zurcher, Washington reporter

Time and time again those close to Donald Trump have had to backtrack on assurances they made that they did not have Russian contacts or connections. Taken individually, these episodes may be unremarkable. In their totality, however, they become a steady drumbeat of evasion and obfuscation whenever the topic of Russia comes up.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror and Metro lead on the "N-word shame" of MP Anne Marie Morris, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party for using racist language. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says the decision to continue capping teachers' pay rises at 1% in England and Wales is causing a split within the cabinet and the Guardian reports that Theresa May is coming under pressure from her own MPs to think again.

Teenager's killing Man arrested over shooting of 15-year-old boy in Sydney

Nadiya Hussain Bake Off winner feared being treated as "token Muslim"

Ghost village The Italian tourist trap emptied by an earthquake

Tougher than Hampton Court? Gaze at the amazing maize maze

Today's lookahead

Today The Gates Foundation and Department for International Development gather health ministers and activists in London to review progress on increasing the availability of contraception to the world's poorest women.

14:00 British Athletics announces its team for the World Championships, to be held in London next month.

On this day

1991 Labour MP Terry Fields is sentenced to 60 days in prison for refusing to pay his poll tax.

