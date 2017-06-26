News Daily: McDonnell ramps up language over fire

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

The authorities have come under intense criticism over the Grenfell Tower fire, but Labour's John McDonnell has heightened the language used by saying the victims were "murdered by political decisions that were taken over recent decades". The shadow chancellor attacked those who viewed housing in terms of "financial speculation rather than for meeting a basic human need" and said closing fire stations had "contributed" to deaths.

At least 79 people are believed to have died in the fire in west London, which began in the early hours of 14 June.

Cladding - thought to have contributed to the spread of flames at Grenfell Tower - continues to be tested at 600 high-rise buildings across England. On Sunday, the government said cladding on 60 buildings in 25 local authority areas had failed safety tests. No sample had yet passed, it added.

Clashes in London over man's death

Protesters have faced off with police in London in a demonstration over a man's death six days after being stopped in traffic by police. Campaigners say Edir Frederico Da Costa, 25, was "brutally beaten" by officers earlier this month. Bricks were thrown and fires lit in demonstrations outside Stratford bus station and Forest Gate police station. Six police officers were injured and four people were arrested. The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the treatment of Mr Da Costa.

Boy, 16, charged with rape of eight-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy will appear at youth court later, charged with raping an eight-year-old girl girl in Manchester. Police were called to Nuthurst Park, in Moston on Saturday evening and a boy was arrested in a nearby shop. The girl is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Ed Sheeran closes Glastonbury

Six years ago, he was playing to an audience of about 500 at one of Glastonbury's smallest venues, but Ed Sheeran - now somewhat more advanced in his career - closed this year's festival in front of 80,000 music fans. The Suffolk-raised star got the crowd singing along, saying it was his aim "to lose our voices". They'll get plenty of time to recover, as there's no Glastonbury next year. Cows living at the venue - Worthy Farm - will also probably enjoy the peace, says the BBC's Mark Savage.

Analysis: How Harry Potter enchanted the world

By Tim Masters, entertainment correspondent

Okay, so books were around for a long time before Harry Potter. But JK Rowling turned book consumption, especially for children, into something close to addiction.

What the papers say

The Grenfell Tower fire features on several front pages. The Daily Mail criticises Labour's John McDonnell for his comment that the victims had been "murdered by political decisions", accusing the shadow chancellor of "exploiting" the situation, while the i focuses on the "100%" failure rate of high-rise buildings tested for cladding safety so far. Metro quotes Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis as saying that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told him he would be prime minister within six months. And the Sun and the Daily Mirror both show a picture of an 8ft shark swimming near tourists in Majorca.

Daily digest

Drugs hospitalisations Warning over "particularly potent" MDMA in Greater Manchester

Boat sinking Six dead and 16 missing after incident on Colombian reservoir

'Chronic pain' Concerns over use of NHS England's use of mesh to repair hernias

Healthy sale? Russian buys Holland and Barrett chain for £1.8bn

Child drug dealer to gang crime campaigner

Why does China want to revive the Silk Road?

Two brothers, same murder, but one goes free

Today's lookahead

12:00 Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith hosts the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 3, which he will be doing all week. Labour's Ed Miliband was last week's guest presenter.

22:00 MPs will discuss the Grenfell Tower fire, in a debate secured by Labour's Jim Fitzpatrick.

On this day

1963 US President John F Kennedy makes a speech in Berlin offering American solidarity with the citizens of West Germany, telling the crowd: "Ich bin ein Berliner."

