Man charged over Finsbury Park attack

A man has been charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after the incident in Finsbury Park, north London, where a van was driven into worshippers outside a mosque.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, was arrested after the incident in the early hours of Monday in which one person was killed and nine others taken to hospital.

A spokesman from the Crown Prosecution Service said they had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge him.

Mr Osborne will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The terror attack happened shortly before 00:20 BST, when the vehicle mounted the pavement outside Muslim Welfare House - which is also a community centre - on Seven Sisters Road.

The victim has been named as 51-year-old Makram Ali.