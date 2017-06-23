Prince Philip cancels London Zoo visit after hospital stay

Image copyright AFP

Prince Philip has cancelled a visit next week to London Zoo as he continues to recover from illness.

He spent two nights at the King Edward VII hospital in London earlier this week for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

Buckingham Palace say there are no "current plans" for the 96-year-old prince to pull out of any other future engagements.

The Duke of Edinburgh is due to attend a dinner in Norfolk in a week's time.

The BBC's royal correspondent Peter Hunt has said it is likely that the prince has been suffering from the recurrence of the bladder infection he suffered twice in 2012.

Prince Philip was treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and the bladder infection the following year.

In May it was announced that the duke is retiring from royal duties this autumn.

The remainder of the prince's public engagements before that time are: