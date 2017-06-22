Finsbury Park attack: Tributes to victim Makram Ali

Image copyright PA

Tributes have been paid to Makram Ali, who has been named as the man who died in the Finsbury Park terror attack.

His family described him as a "quiet, gentle man" who "spent his whole life without any enemies".

Mr Ali, 51, died from multiple injuries after a man drove a van into worshippers close to the Muslim Welfare House mosque in north London.

Darren Osborne, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and terror offences.

In a statement, Mr Ali's family said: "Our father was a quiet gentle man, he didn't get involved in political or social discussion, he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected."

His relatives said they wanted everyone to know what a "loving man" he was and that he had "spent his whole life without any enemies".

They added that Mr Ali would not wish for there to be "any retaliation or recriminations" and urged people to "remain calm and to pray for peace in these difficult times".

Media caption "I have no doubt that our father would not wish for there to be any retaliation" - family of Makram Ali

Mr Ali came to the UK from Bangladesh aged 10 and was married with four daughters, two sons and two grandchildren.

His family said he regularly attended the local mosque and enjoyed visiting the park with his grandchildren.

He had suffered some form of collapse due to a weak leg and was "sitting up and expressing a wish to return home" when the attack happened, they said.

"An incident made only more tragic as he had only just completed his evening prayers, something he did regularly. He took great comfort in the feelings of peace his prayers provided," they added.

Police want to speak to anyone who spoke to the driver of this van, which was used in the attack

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened shortly after midnight on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park and left 11 other people injured.

The force released a photo of the van used in the attack and urged anyone who spoke to the driver of the vehicle during the day leading up to the incident to contact them.

It is believed the van was driven from Cardiff, Wales at about 08:20 BST on 18 June to London.

Police have spoken to 28 witnesses from the scene, examined 80 hours of CCTV and recovered 33 digital devices from several addresses in Wales, Scotland Yard said.