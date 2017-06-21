In pictures: How Britain is keeping cool in the heatwave
- 21 June 2017
- From the section UK
As the UK basks in the hottest June day in 41 years, people up and down the country have found ways to keep cool.
One of the biggest groups to feel the heat were the thousands arriving at Glastonbury Festival. Elsewhere, people took to pools, parks, fountains and rivers to cool off.