In pictures: How Britain is keeping cool in the heatwave

As the UK basks in the hottest June day in 41 years, people up and down the country have found ways to keep cool.

One of the biggest groups to feel the heat were the thousands arriving at Glastonbury Festival. Elsewhere, people took to pools, parks, fountains and rivers to cool off.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This group celebrated the start of Glastonbury festivities with a few drinks in a pool.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Others were sprayed with water as they passed security checks.

Image copyright Brian Westgate Image caption The BBC was sent many pictures of thermometers - this came in from Ipswich.

Image caption Outdoor pools, like the Peterborough Lido, were expecting to do a roaring trade.

Image caption While others tried something more energetic like these acrobats in Castle Park, Bristol.

Image copyright Headintheclouds/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption This Highland cow found a place to cool its hooves on Exmoor.

Image copyright beachseeker/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption In St Ives, Cornwall, people took a more traditional route.

Image copyright Farmoor/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption And some took it all in their stride like this man on a canal in Thrupp, Oxfordshire.