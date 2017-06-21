BBC News at Ten stops for four minutes over technical fault

A technical fault temporarily halted the BBC News at Ten, leaving presenter Huw Edwards sitting in silence in the studio.

Many people expressed alarm on social media when the "Breaking News" logo flashed up 11 times during the show.

BBC News at Six and Ten editor Paul Royall said a "technical systems crash" caused the four-minute delay.

Edwards later tweeted a photo of a can of beer, saying he was "going to enjoy this little beauty" after the bulletin.

Some viewers used the #bbcnewsten Twitter hashtag to make light of the glitch.

Image copyright @gadgeagoogoo

Image copyright @walker_ajw

Image copyright @tashalouise6

Royall explained that the delay was due to a technical systems crash that happened seconds before the News at Ten was due to air, adding that "hats off" were due to Edwards.

"Director had to switch to back-up system ASAP", he said.

Viewers on BBC One were played saxophone music for part of the delay, while on iPlayer an announcer apologised for the glitch.

The BBC News Channel continued to broadcast Edwards live in the TV studio.

At 22:04 BST, Edwards wished viewers a good evening and said: "A few technical problems tonight for which we apologise".