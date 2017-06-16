News Daily: How many people died?

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Syria Solidarity Campaign Image caption Mohammed Alhajali escaped the war in Syria to come to the UK in 2014

The grim task of finding out how many people died in the fire that engulfed a block of flats in west London continues. The first victim has been named as Syrian refugee Mohammed Alhajali, who was 23. His older brother, Omar, who managed to escape the building, told the BBC he had lost Mohammed on the way out.

Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the fire, saying people "deserve answers". Rydon, the company that carried out an £8.6m refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, said it welcomed the announcement.

So far six victims of the fire have been provisionally identified, with police admitting some may never be identified. At least 17 people died and, when asked what the final figure could be, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy replied: "I hope it is not triple figures, but I can't be drawn on the numbers."

Analysis: Huge challenge of Grenfell will test fragile government

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

There are layers of accountability here - the housing association, the developers, the council, the government - but few expect the political class will be covered in glory. And while the prime minister's decision not to visit victims but fire crews and volunteers instead was made, Number 10 believes, for the right reasons, it may, in time, prove to be a miscalculation.

MoD base incident: Second soldier dies

A second soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment has died following an incident at a Ministry of Defence base. He died after being injured at the Castlemartin Range, in Pembrokeshire. The incident is understood to have involved ammunition.

Thousands of events to remember MP Jo Cox

It's a year since Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen, and her family and friends are urging people to organise events celebrating her life. The Great Get Together, aimed at encouraging a sense of community, is expected to involve more than 100,000 events around the UK over the weekend, including picnics, street parties and concerts.

Make the best of Brexit, says duke

The government is set to begin negotiations on leaving the European Union soon, and the Duke of York has told the BBC that businesses "should be engaging with as many different markets as we possibly can" and "looking at the best of things rather than necessarily the worst of things". But the former UK trade envoy added that he was "as much in the dark as anyone else" about what the final deal would involve.

Today's lookahead

18:00 US President Donald Trump makes a speech, in which he is expected to announce he is rolling back some of predecessor Barack Obama's policies on Cuba.

22:30 The Queen's Birthday Honours list is announced.

On this day

1963 Valentina Tereshkova, a former textile worker from the Soviet Union, becomes the first woman in space.

