London fire: Appeals for missing relatives

Twelve people have died and 18 people are in critical care after a huge fire engulfed a west London tower block on Tuesday night.

Many people are unaccounted for, and loved ones have appealed on social media for information.

Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Image copyright Ana Ospina

12-year-old Jessica is believed to have become separated from her family when the blaze broke out.

Her aunt Ana Ospina says they still haven't heard from her, but they have been calling hospitals as they believe she may have been taken in for treatment.

Actor Noel Clarke, who grew up in the area, is one of many social media users appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Mohamednur 'Mo' Tuccu

Image copyright Red PR consultancy

Mo Tuccu, a British national from Eritrea, was visiting friends or family at the Grenfell tower with his wife Amalahmedin and three-year-old daughter Amayah.

A colleague at the Red PR consultancy - where he has worked as a security guard for 10 years - said he was due to win an award for his service to the company.

The company tweeted an appeal for news of his whereabouts earlier today.

Tony Disson

Image copyright Lee Disson

The family of 66-year-old retired lorry driver Tony Disson told the BBC he lived on the 22nd floor of Grenfell tower.

Mr Disson, who has lived in the property for eight years, phoned his son at 3:30 BST.

He has three sons, four grandchildren, and another on the way.

His family say they have been calling hospitals to locate his whereabouts and posted an urgent appeal for any information.

Ali Yawar Jafari

Image copyright Hamid Ali Jafari

82-year-old Ali Yawar Jafari lived on the 11th floor of Grenfell tower with his wife and daughter.

His son Hamid says his father had a heart condition and had difficulty walking.

His daughter Nadia was visiting yesterday evening, and when the fire broke out she got into the lift with him.

But they separated on the 10th floor, and the family have not been able to contact him since.

Mr Jafari has lived in the tower for 16 years. He is a father of six children and seven grandchildren.

Denis Murphy

Image copyright Steven Racz

56-year-old Denis Murphy's family say they last heard from him in the early hours of Tuesday morning sometime between 1.30 and 2am.

He called from his flat on the 14th floor and said he couldn't breathe because of the smoke.

His family say they have not heard anything since and have been frantically contacting hospitals and care centres.

By Rozina Sini and Chris Bell, BBC's UGC and Social News team