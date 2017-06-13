Richard Hammond vows return after car crash in Switzerland

Image copyright DRIVETRIBE.COM

The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond is vowing to be "back in action soon" following surgery on his knee after a car crash in Switzerland.

The 47-year-old was on a practice run for a race in an electric car for the Amazon Prime show when the vehicle burst into flames.

Hammond injured his knee and leg and in a blog entry says he had "two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery".

The ex-Top Gear host posted photos of himself on crutches and his stitches.

Another image shows his X-rays and the metal pins he has had inserted in his knee.

The presenter had sustained a fracture to the knee, a spokesperson for The Grand Tour said.

Writing on the Drive Tribe website, Hammond says: "I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works.

"It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof.

"Back in action soon."

The incident on 10 June, which took place as Hammond completed a hill climb in the Hemberg area, was described as a "serious crash" by The Grand Tour.

He had been driving a "Rimac Concept One", an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for the show's second season.

Image copyright DRIVETRIBE.COM

A photograph shows the burned out car overturned in a field.

The Grand Tour said Hammond had "climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames".

It added: "The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."

Image copyright The Grand Tour Image caption The cause of the crash is being investigated

The crash came 11 years after the presenter suffered life-threatening head injuries in a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear.

He was in a coma for two weeks after losing control of a Vampire dragster at Elvington Airfield, near York.

The presenter suffered brain injuries and was in a coma for two weeks but made a full recovery.