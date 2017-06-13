Richard Hammond vows return after car crash in Switzerland
The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond is vowing to be "back in action soon" following surgery on his knee after a car crash in Switzerland.
The 47-year-old was on a practice run for a race in an electric car for the Amazon Prime show when the vehicle burst into flames.
Hammond injured his knee and leg and in a blog entry says he had "two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery".
The ex-Top Gear host posted photos of himself on crutches and his stitches.
Another image shows his X-rays and the metal pins he has had inserted in his knee.
The presenter had sustained a fracture to the knee, a spokesperson for The Grand Tour said.
Writing on the Drive Tribe website, Hammond says: "I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works.
"It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof.
"Back in action soon."
The incident on 10 June, which took place as Hammond completed a hill climb in the Hemberg area, was described as a "serious crash" by The Grand Tour.
He had been driving a "Rimac Concept One", an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for the show's second season.
A photograph shows the burned out car overturned in a field.
The Grand Tour said Hammond had "climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames".
It added: "The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."
The crash came 11 years after the presenter suffered life-threatening head injuries in a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear.
He was in a coma for two weeks after losing control of a Vampire dragster at Elvington Airfield, near York.
