London attack: Police arrest 19-year-old man

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Floral tributes surround Borough Market as businesses begin to open again

Another man has been arrested in connection with the terror attack on London Bridge, bringing the total number of arrests to 21.

The 19-year-old was detained in Barking after counter-terror police carried out a warrant at an address.

Police said six other suspects remain in custody and searches are ongoing.

A total of eight people were killed on 3 June when three attackers drove into pedestrians on the bridge and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

He is being held at a police station in south London.

'Unity and resilience'

Over the weekend, police released images of fake explosive belts worn by the three attackers, named as Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

On Saturday night, bars and restaurants across the capital donated money to a British Red Cross UK fund for victims of terror attacks and their families, as Londoners were encouraged to show "unity and resilience" a week after the attack.

The fund has raised more than £700,000 since it started on 4 June.

And on Sunday, Southwark Cathedral - which had been cordoned off in the days after the attack - re-opened its doors for the first time.