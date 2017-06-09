Arrest over London terror attack

Image copyright Getty Images

Police investigating the terror attack at London Bridge, in which eight people died, have made another arrest.

The 29-year-old man was detained in Newham, east London, and has become the 18th person arrested in the inquiry.

This brings the total of people in custody to five. Twelve others, who were arrested on Sunday, were released without charge the following day.

One further man, arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences, has been bailed.

The attack took place on Saturday when three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, before abandoning the vehicle and stabbing people in Borough Market.

Police have named the attackers as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man who lived in east London, Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who also lived in Barking.

The eight victims have been named as 30-year-old Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, London, French nationals 26-year-old Alexandre Pigeard, Xavier Thomas, 45, and chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Spanish national Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

A total of 48 people were injured and London hospitals are continuing to treat 29 people - 10 of whom are said to be in a critical condition.