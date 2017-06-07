Wanstead attack: Nursery worker 'slashed'

A woman has been taken to hospital with a "slash wound" after reports of stabbing in east London, police said.

The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in Hermon Hill, Wanstead on her way to work at Little Diamonds nursery at about 09:30 BST.

Her injuries are not life threatening but she was taken to an east London hospital as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force is not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Police said in a statement: "The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival in an unknown direction.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

"The Met's Counter Terrorism Command has been made aware of the incident but is not investigating at this time."