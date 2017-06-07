London attack police find body in river

Image caption Xavier Thomas was listed as missing after being on London Bridge at the time of the attack

Police searching for French national Xavier Thomas, 45, who has been missing since the London terror attack, have recovered a body from the Thames.

Scotland Yard said the body was recovered from the river near Limehouse on Tuesday at 19:44 BST.

Mr Thomas's next of kin have been told, police said, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market on Saturday.

Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man who lived in east London, Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who also lived in Barking, carried out the attack.

So far four of those killed in the attack have been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, from Hackney, and French national Alexandre Pigeard.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Wednesday that a second French citizen had died.